Father of one of Armenian deputy health ministers involved in laundering case
Father of one of Armenian deputy health ministers involved in laundering case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The father of one of the deputy ministers of health of Armenia is on the money laundering case being investigated by the National Security Service, 168.am reported referring to a source close to the ministry.

The source only hinted at the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, noting that the issue is related to government donations. The NSS did not deny the information to 168.am, however, they did not report anything new, urging them to be satisfied with the official report at the inquiry stage.

According to information not yet specified, it is a deal on the supply of property worth AMD 150 million to several districts of Artsakh. The property did not reach its destination. Moreover, according to the NSS, in order to appropriate the money written out for the indicated purposes, a false document was drawn up on the acceptance and delivery of material values so that the costs were visible. By the way, one side of the transaction was the fund, and the other acting under the authority of the LLC fund.

By the way, the Deputy Minister of Health Hovhannes Harutyunyan resigned from his post at his own request.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
