Armenian genocide recognition touched upon in Moldovan parliament for the 1st time

Today at a meeting of the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration for the first time in the walls of the legislative body of Moldova, a future initiative on recognition by the parliament of the country of the Armenian genocide was announced, Accent TV reported.

“Within the hearings on the appointment of several ambassadors, including the Moldovan mission to the EU, as well as Turkey, MP Hayk Vartanyan voiced a question for Dmitry Kroitor, nominated as a candidate for the post of the Moldovan ambassador to Turkey.

The question was asked in the context and in continuation of the previous question of the members of the parliamentary commission regarding the candidate’s attitude to the so-called “Syrian” operation currently being carried out by Turkey,” the source noted.

Hayk Vartanyan, who is also the Chair of the Armenian Community of the Republic of Moldova, said that one of the key points of disagreement between Turkey and the EU is the fact that the Turkish government denied the Armenian genocide.

“Given the fact that soon a legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide and Moldova may join most countries of the EU, as well as the Russian Federation, which have already recognized this fact, this may entail negative reaction from the Turkish government”, the source reported quoting Vartanyan.