Armenian MFA: Turkish President's statements on genocide unworthy of comments
Armenian MFA: Turkish President's statements on genocide unworthy of comments
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Statements by the Turkish president on the topic of genocide are not worth commenting, Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan, commenting on araratnews.am to the statement of Erdogan that Turkey has never carried out the massacre of the civilian population and never will.

“After the President of Turkey tried to justify the genocide against the Armenian people in his historical homeland on April 24 this year, not a single statement by the Turkish President on this subject is worthy of comment,” he said.

Asked to comment on the statements of the Azerbaijani President regarding Zangezur and the territorial claims voiced by him, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that at the 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, the Azerbaijani President repeated his claims to Armenia and Armenian territories, accompanied by pan-Turkic accents.

“The distorted perception and perception of Azerbaijan and Turkey on regional security, based on racism and discrimination, impedes the peaceful resolution of conflicts and contributes to destabilization within the region and beyond. This underlines for us the priority of ensuring the security of the Armenian people in the region," she said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
