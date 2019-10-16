Scientist: We will perceive AI less in the future

Graphs can speed up online learning and decision-making, and AI can help make good choices, Staff Research Scientist at DeepMind Slovakia Michal Valko told Armenian News-NEWS.am during the Global Innovation Forum in Yerevan on Wednesday.
“The thing is that if we actually try to learn about every user independently, we would have to interact with every single person. There are 7 billion people on the planet, and so this will be very slow. However, graphs can help. You may be similar to your friends and I can learn something about you without even talking to you. This is one way how we can use graphs,” he explained.
In general, people are using AI in many areas, for example, in phones, but in most cases they do not even realize they are using it, he added.
“I think it will be just much more connected and we will even perceive it less in the future. We already have a lot of AI, in all the phones all the interaction is powered with AI,” he said, adding that AI will be much more communicative and ambient in the next 5-10 years.