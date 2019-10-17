National security service staff visit father of Armenia's Constitutional Court head (PHOTO)

Zakharova: Russia has always called on Karabakh parties to take constructive approach

Maria Zakharova believes it is necessary to consider issue of Garegin Nzhdeh from historical point of view

Russian and Turkish officials discuss Syria op

Armenia MPs to head for Russia on business trip

Italy's PM holds phone talks with Erdogan in Syria

BBC: Erdogan 'threw Trump's Syria letter in bin'

CC publishes decision on CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan

Dollar loses value in Armenia

12 people staged protest in Greece against Turkish invasion of Syria

Armenian and France Justice Ministers agree to deepen cooperation

Avinyan on criminal case against Armenia Constitutional Court president: We didn’t set goal to get rid of Tovmasyan

Report: Violations revealed at High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia

ARMBUSINESSBANK launches 'Transfer easily, receive quickly' campaign

Armenia PM: Quality must be ensured in projects

South Korean ambassador hands copy of his credentials to Deputy FM

Armenian audit chamber reveals serious violations for AMD 9.9 billion

Law professor Kais Saied elected Tunisian president

Armenian lavash included in CNN’s list of the world's 50 best breads

Armenia policeman killed in line of duty is posthumously awarded with Medal for Bravery

Constitution specialist on launching criminal case against CC president: I couldn’t believe it

Another body found in Kapan under rubbles (PHOTOS)

Bus with foreign pilgrims crashes in Saudi Arabia: 35 people killed

Body of woman, 69, removed from rubbles in Kapan

Ruben Melikyan: Elderly father and daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan summoned to NSS

British pound jumps sharply after news of Brexit deal

Armenia Special Investigation Service conducts investigation at Constitutional Court

PM says our biggest problem is capital expenditures

Armenian PM advisor Arshak Karapetyan arrives in parliament

Lawyer: Wording on “usurpation of power” case, which includes Hrayr Tovmasyan, is extremely vague

UK and EU reach Brexit deal

Armenia minister on Amulsar project: If we have submitted document to PM, it means facts need checking

Ardshinbank publishes its financial results for third quarter of 2019

Minister: It was profitable for economic operator to do nothing, and then to pay fine if accident happens​

Delegation led by deputy chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces heads to Belarus

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Yesterday very important event occurred for our civil aviation

Armenia PM to “Soldier” NGO chair: Why haven’t you come at the time, sit in front of the government?

Armenian Emergencies Minister: I can’t say whether people who remained under rubbles in Kapan are still alive

SANA: Some people received severe chemical burns as result of shelling of the Syrian Ras al-Ain

Head of Human Rights and Benevolence Center of Armenian Defense Ministry meets with servicewomen

PM advisor to be called to committee to investigate circumstances of April escalation

Court rejects complaint of Daniel Ioannisyan in Armenia

Tigran Avinyan, Noubar Afeyan discuss implementation of innovations in Armenia

Investigator of Special Investigation Service visits Central Office of Republican Party of Armenia

US delegation travels to Turkey to achieve ceasefire in northern Syria

EUR 10 million grant to be allocated to agriculture sector

Armenia PM to fallen soldiers’ mothers: Everyone’s matter will be resolved

Azerbaijani authorities carry out large-scale arrests ahead of opposition rally

PM: We have a very serious emergency situation in Syunik province

Armenia MP’s response to Baku delegate in Belgrade: Azerbaijan has split too

Azerbaijani FM disappointed by last meeting with his Armenian counterpart

Azerbaijani FM remembers no scandals with inadmissibility of Russian citizens with Armenian surnames in Baku

Landslide in Armenia's Kapan: People remain under rubble of house

First meeting of Armenia-EU Sub-Committee on Geographical Indications held in Brussels

Criminal case launched against Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge, some others

Trump sends threatening letter to Erdoğan on day of Turkey troops’ invasion of Syria

Newspaper: FBI carrying out activities in Armenia

Armenia PM meeting with mothers of fallen soldiers

Putin, Erdoğan to discuss Syria, in Russia’s Sochi

Physicist: I perceive Machine learning as a tool

US no longer informs Ankara about international coalition’s moves against ISIS

Erdogan says he will decide whether to visit US or not

Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere

Azerbaijani opposition to hold rally despite government ban

Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative

Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budgetary appropriations of departments

Minister: Armenian government is ready to provide necessary funds for Meghri gasification

Stepanakert: Organizers of low-grade flash mob in Azerbaijan have no opportunity to get to Artsakh borders

Secretary of Armenian Security Council receives Artsakh FM

Armenia ranked 82nd in National Geographic Women, Peace, and Security Index

Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion

Armenian President receives “Reforming the World” film festival founders

Scientist: We will perceive AI less in the future

Armenian FM and EU special representative discuss Karabakh issue

Trump says situation on Syria-Turkey border “strategically brilliant” for US

Police officer killed in Yerevan, Ryanair airlines in Armenian market, 16.10.19 digest

Turkish authorities arrest 24 people for criticizing Syria operation

Tigran Mkhoyan: I understand where the fear of AI comes from

Pompeo says Erdogan must stop invasion to Syria

Dr. Alex Graves: It’s open question whether social networks make people less connected

Armenian President receives Lord Darzi

Pashinyan: Freedom of press is one of most important values ​​that we have today in Armenia

EC speaks on many unresolved issues in talks on Brexit

Armenian MFA: Turkish President's statements on genocide unworthy of comments

Killing of police officer in Yerevan: Gun found in Proshyan village

Armenia schoolchildren discharged from hospital

PM: Police officers' protection in Armenia should increase

Ardshinbank launches second phase of bonds

Dollar gains value in Armenia

PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia

New stamp features 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung

Armenian genocide recognition touched upon in Moldovan parliament for the 1st time

Digital UAV Forum 2019 international forum kicks off in Yerevan

Expert: Azerbaijani President once again voiced arrogant territorial claims against Armenia

MPs in Serbia, present processes taking place in Armenia

US conducts cyber operation against Iran

Attacked Yerevan police officers awarded, one posthumously

Analyst: Disagreement of Artsakh authorities angers Pashinyan

SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1

Armenia Deputy Police Chief discusses prospects for launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue in Stockholm