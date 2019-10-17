News
Thursday
October 17
Armenia elected to UN Human Rights Council
Armenia elected to UN Human Rights Council
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has been elected to the UN Human Rights Council with 144 supporting votes, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

“Great result! Big thank you to all our supporters, UN member states for the trust! Committed to work hard and cooperating with all our partners in promoting the #humanrights agenda,” he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also commented on the vote, calling it “a strong testimony of recognition by international community of our democratic transformation and substantial progress in protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
