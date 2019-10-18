Trump praises Erdogan, calls ceasefire deal “an amazing outcome”

Donald Trump praised President of Turkey Recrp Tayyip Erdogan and called the ceasefire agreement “an amazing outcome”, The Hill reported.
“I just want to thank and congratulate President Erdoğan. He’s a friend of mine, and I’m glad we didn’t have a problem because, frankly, he’s a hell of a leader, and he’s a tough man,” Trump told reporters while traveling in Texas.
Trump expects that Erdogan will visit the White House in November.
Earlier Vice President Mike Pence said Turkey would stop operation for 120 hours for the Kurds to leave “the safety zone” along the border between Turkey and Syria. The United States pledged not to introduce new sanctions.
However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not call it a ceasefire. He said Turkey will stop the operation for 120 hours for terrorists to leave, but the operation will be stopped when “our conditions are met”.