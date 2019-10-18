Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have tremendous value, and it will be one of those transformation technologies, they are going to be everywhere, Marcos Campos, head of AI Autonomous Systems at Microsoft said during the Global Innovation Forum in Yerevan.
“So from a career perspective it’s great, because there’ll be lots of opportunities, lots of industries, lots of interesting problems to solve from very technological engineering like to application like. Now, there are many challenges that come with that, even philosophical, which make us think a lot about who we are, what we are going to be as a society and what kind of tools you want to boot. I would encourage everybody to participate, because it’s the future of everybody,” he told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The most important trait for a machine learning expert is intuition, Campos believes. He explained that the expert has to understand mathematics, but a lot is about intuition.
Microsoft AI expert: ML and AI have tremendous value
