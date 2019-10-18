News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.43
EUR
529.69
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia MFA reminds Baku: “Kazan document” was rejected by Azerbaijan itself
Armenia MFA reminds Baku: “Kazan document” was rejected by Azerbaijan itself
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, has commented on Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s interview with Izvestia newspaper.

To the remark that, in his interview, the Azerbaijani FM expressed “disappointment” with his recent meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, also noting that the “Kazan document,” which is developed on the basis of the Madrid Principles, was the basis for negotiations, the Armenian MFA spokesperson responded as follows:

“Regarding the Azerbaijani FM’s view on the process of peaceful settlement of [the] Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh) conflict], I just want to do a little reminder that the ‘Kazan document’ has been rejected by Azerbaijan itself. We [Armenia] have consistently introduced our principled position and approaches in the process of peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh, in which the matters of security and status of Artsakh are of primary importance. We are consistently working on our agenda.”

In his interview, the Azerbaijani FM also touched upon the problems concerning Armenians visiting Azerbaijan, presenting a unique solution to this matter. In this regard, the Armenian MFA spokesperson stated as follows:

“It’s nothing new to us that Armenians are the target of discrimination in Azerbaijan. In fact, in his interview, the Azerbaijani FM also confirms this, recognizing the existence of a discriminatory policy towards those of Armenian descent, which has been repeatedly voiced also by other states and international organizations, especially the RF [Russian Federation] and the OSCE/ODIHR. As per the Azerbaijani official, the best way of managing the existing discriminatory policy is to make the matter of every Armenian’s entry into Azerbaijan the subject of negotiations.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Press statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group after visiting region
The Co-Chairs met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on 15 October…
 Zakharova: Russia has always called on Karabakh parties to take constructive approach
Russia is working with documents agreed between the parties and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs...
 Armenia MP’s response to Baku delegate in Belgrade: Azerbaijan has split too
At Wednesday’s sitting of the Committee on United Nations Affairs of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in Serbia’s capital city…
 Azerbaijani FM disappointed by last meeting with his Armenian counterpart
“So far we are only waiting for the results...
 Azerbaijani FM remembers no scandals with inadmissibility of Russian citizens with Armenian surnames in Baku
The incident provoked outrage in the Russian MFA. Asked to comment whether it was now possible...
 Expert: Azerbaijani President once again voiced arrogant territorial claims against Armenia
"The Azerbaijani press has already perceived this as an expectation of the same actions in Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos