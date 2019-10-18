Rep. Ted Lieu live on CNN urges US to recognize Armenian Genocide

Speaking on CNN’s The Situation Room , Rep. Ted Lieu urged the US to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
“Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey. It’s also time that we formally recognize the Armenian genocide,” Rep. Ted Lieu told Wolf Blitzer on CNN Situation Room, ANCA reported.
Earlier, US lawmaker Ted Lieu said in a tweet that it would be a good time for the US to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
“Now would be a good time for the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide. For too long, presidents like Donald Trump were too afraid to acknowledge this historical truth out of respect for Turkey. Turkey no longer deserves our respect or our assistance,” he tweeted.