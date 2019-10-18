Expert: Working group proposes to remove requirement to establish regional party offices

The working group proposes to completely remove the requirement to create regional offices, but at the same time, it suggests that the government provide offices in each region to parliamentary parties for the duration of the National Assembly, said constitutionalist, lawyer Armen Mazmanyan, who took an active part in the drafting of the new constitutional law on parties.
Another change, he said, relates to the process of terminating the activities of parties. So, according to the Constitution, a party’s activity can be terminated only by a decision of the Constitutional Court and in two cases: a gross violation of the law and refusal to participate in two consecutive elections.
“In order to prevent discrepancies, the working group will give a more accurate description of the concept of“ flagrant violation of the law ”, suggest terminating the activities of parties in case of repeated violation, and also unanimously proposes to remove the requirements regarding non-participation in elections,” the expert said.