Armenian Constitutional Court President's daughter: Everything is crystal clear

YEREVAN. – The daughter of Armenia's Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan has been called to the National Security Service (NSS).
Gohar Tovmasyan said the notification sent to her by the Service did not contain any information on the criminal case.
Talking to reporters, she refused to assess the events happening around her family.
“I think everything is crystal clear, I am not upset,” she said.
Earlier NSS officers visited the house of father of Hrayr Tovmasyan in Karakert. Vardan Tovmasyan, 75, said that NSS officers were interested in how he had repaired the roof of the house.
Two daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan were also invited to the NSS.
As reported earlier, based on the message of the MP Arman Babajanyan, a criminal case was initiated on usurpation of power. The head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan and other persons appear in the case.