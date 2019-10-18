What were daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan asked about at Armenian NSS?

The Armenian NSS has asked the daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan on acquiring property that they owned on property rights, said Tovmasyans family’s lawyer Hayk Sargsyan.
“The eldest daughter has a garage located in the Kentron administrative district, which she received in 2016 from a cousin. And the youngest daughter has only a 2014 Nissan Sentra car, which she also received as a gift from her cousin,” the lawyer said, adding that the latter lives in the US and decided to give her sisters property that belongs to her.
A Nissan Patrol car was also issued in the name of one of Tovmasyan’s daughters, which, according to Sargsyan, was donated to Artsakh Defense Army after April won.
As for the invitation of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s father, 75, the lawyer said that the latter was asked how he repaired the roof of his house and he said that his neighbors and friends helped him.
As reported earlier, the father and daughters of Hrayr Tovmasyan were invited to the NSS for clarification. On the basis of an appeal from independent MP Arman Babajanyan, a criminal case was opened on the basis of usurpation of power by a group of people. The statement of Babajanyan concerns the chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, whose legality is disputed by the deputy. Babajanyan, in his appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office, previously claimed that Tovmasyan committed violations of the law upon assuming this position in 2018.