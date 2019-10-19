German media: NATO holds secret military drills

German armed forces and NATO allies are holding secret military drills and are training scenario of nuclear war, DW reported quoting dpa agency.
During exercise called “Steadfast Noon” the troops are training the use of fighter bombers, which could be equipped in the event of war with nuclear weapons.
There are no details about the drills, but the photos online point to the participation of the Italian aviation. According to the agency, U.S. nuclear weapons are most likely stored in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Turkey and the Netherlands.