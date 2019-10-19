Mirza Dinnayi: I am happy to be awarded by Armenians, grandchildren of genocide survivors

YEREVAN. – The most important thing in the Aurora Prize is recognition of genocide, Aurora Prize 2019 winner Mirza Dinnayi said during a press conference in Yerevan.
Dinnayi, Founder and Director of Luftbrücke Irak, emphasized that this is the first time that the Yazidi genocide was recognized, and he is really happy that it was done by the Armenians – grandchildren of genocide survivors.
“I would like to thank the land of holy Ararat, the land of holy of Garni, the land of coexistence and peace,” he said.
Trough establishment of this prize Armenia has become one of the greatest nations because the Armenians express solidary with the victims of genocide, he added.
Speaking about his humanitarian efforts, Mirza Dinnayi said once you become a member of humanitarian family you cannot stop.
“This platform can be one of the most important platforms for building peace and humanity, and I am proud to be a part of your family,” he added.
Dinnayi named three organizations that he will support after receiving the Prize. They are Air Bridge Iraq, SEED Foundation and Shai Fund.