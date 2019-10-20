News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.34
EUR
530.17
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan amid efforts to restart peace talks with the Taliban, VOANews reported.

“The aim is to still get a peace agreement at some point, a political agreement, that is the best way forward,” Esper told reporters traveling with him Sunday.

Last month, President Donald Trump abruptly called off yearlong US-Taliban talks just when the two adversaries had come close to signing a peace agreement that could have ended the 18-year-old Afghan war.

Trump had declared the peace process “dead.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos