Russia MOD: 12 prisons for insurgents not overseen due to Turkey actions in Syria

As a result of the operations of the Turkish army in Syria, eight refugee camps and twelve prisons for foreign insurgents have been left unattended, and this may lead to a wave of “back migration” of terrorists to their historical homeland. Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu stated this at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Monday, Interfax reported.
In this regard, he stated the need to “consolidate the efforts of the entire international community to counter the challenges of terrorists, their ideology and propaganda.”
In addition, as per the Russian minister, the Islamic State terrorist group, having been defeated in Syria, has now considerably expanded its presence in Southeast Asia.