PM: Schoolchildren, university students were one of main driving forces during Armenia revolution

YEREVAN. – Schoolchildren and university students were one of the main driving forces during the revolution last year in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday noted this at the three-day annual Teach For All Global Conference that has kicked off in capital city Yerevan.
But according to him, there was no desire to involve schoolchildren in political processes in Armenia, and there was solely a form of student protest against the existing education system in the country.
“All the actions of the [Armenian] state are aimed at revealing the talents and stimulating the schoolchildren to strive for education—and first of all, for self-education,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “Armenia on the path to democracy will strive to abandon restrictions in education.”
The PM noted that one of the key tasks is to make education a way of life in Armenia, it is about raising the overall level of intellect, and this process must go on throughout the life of a person—and regardless of his status and profession.
“It’s also important for a person to be able to achieve not only material prosperity, but also spiritual, through education,” Nikol Pashinyan concluded.