Armenia army conducts military exercise (PHOTOS)

PM presents his view on traditional Armenian family (VIDEO)

Armenia justice minister sees no act that can be viewed as political persecution of Constitutional Court president

Dollar falls slightly in Armenia

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief says they do not receive political directives

Armenia PM: Biggest role of education is to encourage toward self-education

Armenia’s Sarkissian condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia FM to head for London

Armenian Defense Minister leaves for China

Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport

Chessify presents Armenia's potential in Artificial Intelligence during conference in Dubai

Armenia MP: NATO Secretary General’s response to Karabakh conflict has satisfied us

Armenia deputy PM meets with World Bank senior representatives

16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018

Ex-defense minister leaves Armenia

OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border

Joint conference with IMF to be held in Armenia’s Dilijan in 2020

Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019

Armenian high-tech minister meets Zidane in Dubai

PM: Schoolchildren, university students were one of main driving forces during Armenia revolution

Armenia choir performs for 1st time at hall of UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

Russia MOD: 12 prisons for insurgents not overseen due to Turkey actions in Syria

Most effective firefighter in US Smokey Bear to visit Armenia

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan discharged from hospital

Tragic road accident in Armenia; 3 dead, 1 injured (PHOTOS)

Yerevan Mayor attends Busworld Europe 2019 exhibition in Brussels (PHOTOS)

Yerevan hosts Teach For All Global Conference

Armenia PM attends Yerevan concert of Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra of Russia (VIDEO)

Editorial office of Armenian magazine in France attacked

Mykhailo Bno-Airiian submits resignation as Head of Kyiv Region of Ukraine’s Kyiv Region

Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Turkey army takes control of Syria’s Ras al-Ain

Assassination attempt carried out against Afghanistan provincial governor

At least 9 killed in firing at Kashmir

Kremlin: Turkey actions in Syria could undermine political settlement

Armenia holds apple festival for first time

Diaspora High Commissioner meets with leadership of Armenian Rights Council of America (PHOTOS)

Ararat Challenge Fest continues in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM, wife post photos of their Sunday rest

Aurora Forum participants visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

UK plans to leave EU end of October

Armenia ex-prosecutor general: Prosecution against Constitutional Court president contradicts European Convention

Pentagon: US troops withdrawing from northern Syria expected to move to Iraq

Armenia PM: Our favorite Sunday

Man, 35, attempts to commit suicide at Armenia cemetery

NATO sets up crisis headquarters on Turkey actions in Syria

Fire breaks out at Yerevan house, 1 dead

Trump changes mind over hosting next G7 summit at his golf club

Youth who died in Armenia tragic road accident were to be drafted into army in December

Group on interparliamentary relations with Armenia is formed at Ukraine parliament

Fire breaks out after fireworks marking Yerevan's 2801th anniversary

Armenian Embassy in Lebanon urges to avoid areas of gatherings

World leaders speak out against Facebook’s Libra

Mayors of Yerevan and Stepanakert meet to discuss cooperation

Armenian PM meets with director of Hermitage Museum

Aurora co-founders: We created community of humanitarians

Mirza Dinnayi: I am happy to be awarded by Armenians, grandchildren of genocide survivors

Armenian PM: Aurora initiative is carrying out important work

Erdogan threatens to 'crush heads' of Kurdish fighters

Mirza Dinnayi wins Aurora Prize 2019 (PHOTOS)

Ruben Vardanyan: I promised my grandpa to climb Ararat and I kept the promise

Accused injured himself at courthouse

Woman, 66, arrested at Armenian State Audit Office

SRC deputy head: 30 people start works at Gyumri Northern Customs point

Armenian CC head's lawyers comment on NSS statement

Liberty Square hosts Aurora award ceremony

Armenian PM massage on occasion of Yerevan day

Armenian President has meeting with YPO group member businessmen

Marutyan: Sanitek appealing to arbitration court will not hurt Armenian authority

Yerevan mayor on closing streets on occasion of Yerevan Day

Yerevan mayor presented with book of Armenian second President

PM places last piece of the puzzle: Initiative targets Gyumri housing problems (PHOTOS)

Zakharova: Trump's letter to Erdogan to be included in textbooks on international diplomacy

Pompeo briefs NATO ambassadors on ceasefire in northern Syria

No Armenians among injured in Tbilisi blast

Protesters: If our issue is not resolved, we will begin more active struggle

PM: We've achieved unprecedented success in fight against “shadow”

Armenian scientist: Safe use of artificial intelligence has not yet been proven

Trump hopes US-China trade deal to be signed in November

PM Pashinyan on raising SRC staff salary

Pashinyan: Tax and customs officials should change their attitude towards citizens

PM: I am satisfied with the work of the SRC over last 1.5 years

US Senator says Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is 'strategic nightmare'

Construction materials market’s employees hold protest in Yerevan

Some killed, injured in Armenia road accident

Erdogan: Turkey will not forget Trump's letter

Artsakh President attends pomegranate festival

Creative Armenia announces $2,000 challenge for screenwriters

Armenian President to attend enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Armenian PM visits car customs clearance service in Gyumri which is under construction now

Armenian minister discusses prospects of cooperation with UNESCO senior officials

‘Yerevan in my heart’: Yerevan today celebrates its 2801th anniversary

Reuters on how US and Turkey agree on Syria

Armenian NSS statement: CC head Tovmasyan did not answer NSS staff calls

French MPs urges for Turkish expulsion from NATO

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 150 times

US imposes new sanctions on Cuba

Court rules to arrest those charged with murdering police officer

Two die in Beirut protests

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message on Yerevan Day