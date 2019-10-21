Armenian minister: Model of transitional justice is not punitive

The transitional justice model is not based on the goal to punish, prosecute, or institute criminal proceedings Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan told reporters.
According to him, the goal is to give some assessment of election fraud or illegal deprivation of property, to think about restoring the rights of victims, which can be expressed in monetary or other compensation.
Speaking about the confiscation of illegally acquired property, the minister said that there will be exclusively civil law instruments.
“It does not have any connection with the criminal law influence. This is a means by which it is possible to return illegally selected property to the state or the victim, that is, it is not punitive. If someone has stolen property and is worried about this part, he is doing the right thing - let him continue to worry until he returns all the property in full," the minister said adding that this is not about rich people.
"We respect and urge them to further enrich themselves legally, pay taxes to the state, and prosper. We are talking about those people who acquired property through corruption, and it is subject to confiscation," he noted.