Armenian parliament speaker receives Aurora Prize winner Mirza Dinnayi
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received Monday the fourth Aurora Prize winner, co-founder and director of the Luftbrücke Irak organization (Air Bridge Iraq) Mirza Dinnayi, Armenian parliament's press service reported.

Ararat Mirzoyan thanked Mirza Dinnayi for his humanitarian activities, noting that Armenia, which also experienced historical cataclysms and the Genocide, is well aware of the value and importance of the work that Mirza Dinnayi did to help Yezidi women and children who were tortured in areas controlled by the ISIS.

Mirza Dinnayi, in his turn, thanked the speaker  for the humanitarian support provided to the Yezidi community, as well as Rustam Bakoyan, a member of the Yezidi community who was present at the meeting, for his active participation in the Yezidi public life.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
