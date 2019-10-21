Armenian FM meets UK State Secretary for Europe and Americas

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met Monday with Christopher Pincer, the newly appointed Secretary of State for Europe and the US within his working visit to London, Armenian MFA’s press service reported.
FM noted with confidence that all preconditions exist for raising the Armenian-UK relations to a qualitatively new level and for expanding bilateral cooperation. In this context, the parties highlighted the importance of further developing a dynamic dialogue at all levels in order to fully exploit the potential of bilateral cooperation in different areas.
The target areas were IT, high-technologies, creative education, tourism and other areas. The sides attached importance to the programs aimed at exchanging experience in these areas and intensifying contacts between people. Opinions were exchanged on the steps to be taken to secure a legal framework for co-operation in line with the bilateral reality.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented to his counterpart the agenda of the large-scale reforms implemented by the Armenian government, which are aimed at strengthening democracy, protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Effective cooperation with international partners was particularly emphasized in this process.
The sides touched upon a number of urgent issues on the international and regional agenda. In the context of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Minister Mnatsakanyan attached importance to credible steps to be taken in preparing the peoples for peace.