Japan Emperor formally declares his enthronement in accordance with constitution

Japanese Emperor Naruhito pledged to fulfill his duty as a symbol of the state as he officially announced his enthronement on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by heads of state and other dignitaries from more than 180 countries, Reuters reported.
“I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people,” he declared. “I sincerely hope that Japan will develop further and contribute to the friendship and peace of the international community, and to the welfare and prosperity of human beings through the people’s wisdom and ceaseless efforts.”
Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father, Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries.