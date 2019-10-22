News
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
News
Twitter is working on new policy to counter fabricated news
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

The American company Twitter, which owns the microblogging service of the same name, has announced work on a new policy aimed at counteracting the dissemination of trumped-up news, the purpose of which is to manipulate society, TASS reported.

We are always updating our rules in relation to how users behavior is changing in the online world, the message said on Monday on the company's page in its own social network adding that they are working on a new anti-media policy on Twitter, the purpose of which is to fabricate news and manipulate.

The company also explained that it was going to fight on its platform with the media that publish materials that cause serious concern or significantly distort the original meaning or purpose [of the message], as well as describing events that did not take place in reality. Particular attention will be given to information that could threaten the safety of people, as well as lead to physical harm.

The company indicated that work on the new policy will be carried out for several weeks and any user of the microblogging service will be able to take part in it.
