Japan to pardon 550,000 convicts on occasion of imperial enthronement ceremony

The government on Friday approved granting pardons to roughly 550,000 petty criminals in light of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony next Tuesday, Japan Times reported.
An amnesty does not affect persons serving sentences in prisons or who have committed serious crimes against a person. It is mainly about the full restoration of the rights of those previously convicted of not too serious offenses. Almost 82.5% of them were punished in connection with traffic accidents. Among the amnesties, only slightly more than 3% were convicted of crimes related to violence.
The current emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1. However, the main ceremony on this occasion is held on Tuesday with the participation of almost 2 thousand guests, including representatives of 174 countries and territories.