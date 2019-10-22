Prosperous Armenia Party condemns secretly raising salaries of ministers

YEREVAN. – Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the Prosperous Armenia faction in the National Assembly, considers it insulting to raise the ministers’ salaries in secret, and he condemns this incident. The PAP leader himself told about this at a briefing with reporters in parliament.
“It’s been a year and a half now the government is the people, the people are the ones to decide. But today how can it [the aforesaid salary increase] be done hidden from the people?” Tsarukyan asked. “The ‘in secret’ is insulting to both us, the MPs, and the people. After this revolution, the word ‘in secret’ is unacceptable to all of us.”
In his view, the people had to be informed prior to raising the salaries of ministers.
As reported earlier, by a secret order of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the salaries of ministers, deputy ministers, and general secretaries of the ministries have substantially increased; the respective order was issued in July, Hetq.am reported.