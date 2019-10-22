Armenia parliament majority faction: Constitutional Court showed disrespect towards National Assembly

YEREVAN. – The Constitutional Court (CC) has not responded to the questions, or concerns, raised by the National Assembly (NA) that would have been confirmed, or dissipated. Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.
“Thus, in my assessment, the CC has manifested a disrespectful attitude towards the NA, which, of course, will get a response,” she added, in particular.
Makunts noted that the CC not only is not ready and is unwilling to provide solutions to the existing problems, but, also, it does not want to discuss them.
“This has deepened the crisis of confidence that there is toward the CC,” Makunts added, in particular. “[But] our actions will continue to be the same as before. (...) As a result of the joint work of the Ministry of Justice and the NA, we are going to adopt our early retirement package [for court judges] soon.”
In her words, the NA has not tasked with resolving the CC crisis by terminating Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers as CC President.
“It’s also important for us to record what position the CC has after submitting the draft,” she noted.
Referring to calling Tovmasyan’s father and daughters to the National Security Service for an interview, Makunts ruled that all this could be done for political reasons.
Also, she expressed the hope that law enforcement agencies are working and will work within their powers and functions.
And asked whether there is any connection between the CC ruling on the case of second President Robert Kocharyan and terminating Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers, Makunts said that the NA had long ago stated that they were in search in connection with the CC, and they are trying to find solutions.