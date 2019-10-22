Healthy Society NGO Chair expresses dissatisfaction with Soros Foundation activities

During the discussion titled Revolutionary Armenia: the agenda of the reform of the Police, the chair of the Healthy Society public organization, Marina Khachatryan, stood up on Tuesday and addressed the speakers, among whom was Deputy Chief of Police Hovhannes Kocharyan.
Khachatryan noted that the allegation of increasing confidence in the police is not true.
"There are several reasons. There was an attack on the press, and the police didn’t react at all,” she said.
Khachatryan announced that today a large number of policemen are leaving the system.
“If the police rating was high, many police officers would not leave the system, and today many leave,” she added. “Today the police do not act in the interests of the state, but by the will of the group representing Soros.”