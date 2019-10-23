News
Newspaper: Kalashnikov on Igityan’s possible dismissal - It is matter of Armenian side
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – During one of the most important sessions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on June 24, when the issue of the restoration of the right of the Russian delegation to vote was discussed, PACE Armenian delegation member Hovhannes Igityan did not vote, Zhoghovurd daily recalled.

“Thereafter, rumors circulated that Igityan had not participated, agreeing with Ukrainian delegates, after which the Russian side advised the Armenian side to remove him from the Armenian delegation. Is that so?

“Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out the question from PACE Russian delegation member Leonid Kalashnikov. The latter told us in an exclusive conversation that during those days they had tried to openly find out from the head of the Armenian delegation Ruben Rubinyan why the voting was like that, and there was no desire to talk to Igityan.

‘“It is up to the Armenian side to make that decision. We did not ask for, insist on it; it is the matter of the Armenian side,’” Zhoghovurd wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
