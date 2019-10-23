Discussion being held in parliament on notaries' powers

The powers of notaries have expanded significantly, and therefore intentionally conveying false information will be prosecuted by law, said MP from Bright Armenia party, the author of the draft law Taron Simonyan.
This issue, he said, became urgent several years ago, when a decision was made to expand their powers.
So, for providing false information, a citizen will be punished with a fine in the amount of from 100 to 300 times the minimum wage, or will be arrested for a maximum term of 3 months, or will be imprisoned for up to 2 years.