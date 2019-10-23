Head of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Department: World must learn about modern Armenia

Armenia is a country that you think of as a friend, said the head of the French department of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Laurent Wauquiez at an evening in Yerevan dedicated to friendship with Armenia. Note that this is the first visit of such a representative delegation of the department.
According to Laurent Wauquiez, like all French people, he was impressed by learning about the deadly earthquake in Armenia in 1988.
Armenia is a country that you think of as a friend. Perhaps its personification can be called Charles Aznavour, said Wauquiez.
Communicating with the Armenian community, you are impressed by its warmth, friendliness, and hospitality, he noted.
The world must learn the country's potential at the foot of Ararat and see modern Armenia, he added.
According to him, bow we need to work together to make tomorrow of Armenia better.
Today the delegation will visit Gyumri.