Head of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Department: Turkey must recognize Armenian Genocide

France should criminalize the denial of the Armenian Genocide, said the head of the French department of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Laurent Wauquiez at an evening in Yerevan dedicated to friendship with Armenia.

In the morning, the delegation visited the Memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. How can your heart not beat and not worry when you visit this memorial, Wauquiez wonders.

A funeral melody that reflects the suffering experienced by the Armenian people. Emphasizes the experienced Genocide, he sid having twice uttered the word “genocide” in French and Armenian.

“The question arises - why Turkey stubbornly refuses to recognize the Genocide? Turkey should act like Germany, and France should criminalize the denial of the Armenian Genocide,” he said.

The issue of criminalizing the denial of genocides, including the Armenian Genocide, has been repeatedly raised in France.