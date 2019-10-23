News
Wednesday
October 23
News
Wednesday
October 23
Rep. Speier backs US aid for Armenian democratic reforms
Rep. Speier backs US aid for Armenian democratic reforms
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Caucus Co-Chair, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, was speaking at today's Helsinki Commission hearing on Armenia, in support of increased US aid for Armenia's democratic reforms, ANCA reported.

According her, she is very grateful that her amendment to allocate additional $40 million in democracy aid to Armenia has received a resound in 268 of votes.

“We must continue to highlight Armenia’s progress, assist its government and partner with its parliamentarians,” she said.

Touching upon the issue of her visit to Artsakh, Speier once again urged the US to re-think the reduction of fundings for de-mining there.

“We’ve traveled to Artsakh and met with The Halo Trust there that has been doing an incredible job in de-mining,” she said.

According to her, they still need another $6 million over three years to complete they work.

She expressed tope that they would re-think the allocations and “recognize that we must assist in completing the task that The Halo has started.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
