Rural shops in Armenia to be exempt from taxes
Rural shops in Armenia to be exempt from taxes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

These amendments to the Tax Code provide for deducting small businesses from the tax burden with an annual turnover of up to AMD 24 million, said Bright Armenia party MP, the author of the amendments Mane Tandilyan.

According to her, the draft law explains what kind of business can take advantage of these tax benefits. 

“This opportunity can be taken, for example, by small catering facilities located in the regions of Armenia, rural shops, as well as families living in villages and having their own small business,” she said.

According to her, the exact number of beneficiaries is unknown to them, but their number, according to rough estimates, reaches almost 1000. She also noted that the draft law is mainly socially oriented and should contribute to the development of micro-enterprises outside of Yerevan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
