Artsakh President meets chair of AAA Board of Trustees

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Wedensday with President of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Carolyn Mugar, co-chair Anthony Barsamian and regional director Arpi Vartanian, Artsakh President's press service reported.
Issues relating to the implementation of a number of projects were on the discussion agenda.
The President underscored that the Armenian Assembly of America is an important link in strengthening the Motherland-Diaspora ties, noting with satisfaction that Artsakh has always occupied a special place in the activity of the organization.