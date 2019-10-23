News
Artsakh President meets chair of AAA Board of Trustees
Artsakh President meets chair of AAA Board of Trustees
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Wedensday with President of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Carolyn Mugar, co-chair Anthony Barsamian and regional director Arpi Vartanian, Artsakh President's press service reported.

Issues relating to the implementation of a number of projects were on the discussion agenda.

The President underscored that the Armenian Assembly of America is an important link in strengthening the Motherland-Diaspora ties, noting with satisfaction that Artsakh has always occupied a special place in the activity of the organization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
