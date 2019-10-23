Justice Minister: Nairi Hunanyan most likely be left in prison

Several scenarios for the development of the situation are possible over the release of Nairi Hunanyan, convicted of attack in the Armenian parliament in October 1999, said Armenian Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan.
Scenario one: if the probation and penitentiary services give a positive conclusion. Then a corresponding petition is filed with the court. If one of the two structures gives a positive conclusion and the other negative, then this issue, after the convict’s written consent, can be considered in court, he said, adding that if both structures give a negative conclusion, then the request is considered rejected.
In this case, as the Minister noted, the prison service has already given a negative conclusion.
“Given that the probation service will be guided by the same criteria, I think the solution is quite obvious,” he said.