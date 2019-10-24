News
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Bratislava
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Bratislava
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

With the mediation of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will be held in Bratislava in the near future, during which the parties will discuss the prospects of the Karabakh conflict settlement. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Lajčák told this to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

He also praised the efforts of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders to resolve the conflict. In his words, we have seen positive signs this year, a dialogue between leaders and a dialogue at ministerial level. At the same time, as per Lajčák, there were also worrying incidents on the contact line that led to human casualties, but now the situation seems to be stable.

For his part, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger stressed that the mediators on behalf of the Minsk Group co-chairs continue to be actively involved in the negotiations, but serious progress can be made first of all in the event of a political decision by the Heads of State.

He added that the positive mood, the positive dynamics that they saw during the September meeting in Dushanbe, have not yet been transformed into real progress in the settlement of the conflict.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
