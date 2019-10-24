News
Armenian Genocide resolution scheduled for House Floor vote next week
Armenian Genocide resolution scheduled for House Floor vote next week
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Next week, all Members of the House can go on record to state clearly the historic fact of the genocide, joining 49 U.S. states and many of our closest allies that have already taken this important step, said in a statement of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Rep. Peter King (R-NY), and Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Massis Post reported. 

“As the leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, we are very pleased that H.Res. 296, a resolution recognizing and memorializing the Armenian Genocide, will receive a vote next week by the full House. The genocide, which lasted from 1915 to 1923 and killed 1.5 million Armenians as well as many other religious and ethnic minorities, was recorded in real time by American diplomats and is supported by historical records,” the statement said. “Too many Americans are unaware of the first genocide of the 20th century, as well as the massive humanitarian response led by the United States which saved countless lives. At a time when Turkey has launched a campaign into Northern Syria, which has killed hundreds and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, it is all the more important that the House speak clearly and directly about crimes against humanity, whether they occurred a century ago or in the present day. Next week, all Members of the House can go on record to state clearly the historic fact of the genocide, joining 49 U.S. states and many of our closest allies that have already taken this important step.”

H.Res. 296 was introduced this April by Reps. Schiff and Bilirakis along with Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Peter King (R-NY), and Jackie Speier (D-CA), and has 112 co-sponsors to date.
