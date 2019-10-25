Dollar holding steady in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 475.87/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.01 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 528.93 (down by AMD 0.65), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 610.87 (down by AMD 2.13), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (unchanged) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 268.2, AMD 22,896.58 and AMD 14,182.71, respectively.