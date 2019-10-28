CSTO military forces to develop peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan

The military of the six members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will develop a peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan during the Unbreakable Friendship 2019 military exercise, the Central Military District press service reported, according to RIA Novosti.
"The final round of the CSTO ‘Unbreakable Friendship 2019’ military exercises of the CSTO countries will be held at the Kharb-Maydon military training facility in Tajikistan on Monday. Troops from 6 states – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan – will participate in it," the statement said.
As part of the exercises, the joint CSTO peacekeeping forces will conduct peacekeeping operations in Central Asia.