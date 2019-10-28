News
CSTO military forces to develop peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan
CSTO military forces to develop peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The military of the six members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will develop a peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan during the Unbreakable Friendship 2019 military exercise, the Central Military District press service reported, according to RIA Novosti.

"The final round of the CSTO ‘Unbreakable Friendship 2019’ military exercises of the CSTO countries will be held at the Kharb-Maydon military training facility in Tajikistan on Monday. Troops from 6 states – Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan – will participate in it," the statement said.

As part of the exercises, the joint CSTO peacekeeping forces will conduct peacekeeping operations in Central Asia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Armenia PM says he raised issue of arms sales to Azerbaijan at CSTO
A consensus was reached within the CSTO on the matter...
 Armenia army division heads for Russia
It will participate in the CSTO joint command and staff military exercises…
 Armenia Deputy Defense Minister participates in CSTO working group session
Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia M. Ghambaryan participated in...
 Armenian army subdivision leaves for Belarus
The subdivision of the Armed Forces of Armenia has left for the...
 Armenian parliament speaker: Yerevan to host PA CSTO plenary session in November
“Matviyenko's visit to Armenia is also expected in the near future…
Armenia FM attends meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers
The foreign ministers exchanged views on issues on the...
