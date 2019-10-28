Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes

YEREVAN. – I am not sure that our partners will be ready at this time to admit the technical mistakes that have been made. Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Artur Javadyan, said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to his statement about the mistakes in the Doing Business 2020 report.
"We are working with them. I am not sure that our partners will be ready at this time to admit the technical mistakes that are there. But nothing will allow us to have a clearer picture of the phenomena that exist in Armenia in the coming years and achieve double approaches, the lack of standards to be different in our country, different in another country,” he said.
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the aforesaid report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th.
