News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – I am not sure that our partners will be ready at this time to admit the technical mistakes that have been made. Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Artur Javadyan, said this in a conversation with journalists today, referring to his statement about the mistakes in the Doing Business 2020  report.

"We are working with them. I am not sure that our partners will be ready at this time to admit the technical mistakes that are there. But nothing will allow us to have a clearer picture of the phenomena that exist in Armenia in the coming years and achieve double approaches, the lack of standards to be different in our country, different in another country,” he said.

Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the aforesaid report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th.

WB on Armenia CB head's statement: Doing Business 2020 report contains no inaccuracies
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Central Bank employee salaries to increase
In 2020, the CBA budget will be 1.3% more than in 2019, the bank governor said…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
 Javadyan: Armenian CB is not yet competitive with commercial banks
"By law, the wages of the Central Bank should not be lower than the average salaries of commercial banks…
 Ardshinbank receives €3.5 million financing by International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC)
IBEC is a multilateral development bank focused on facilitating the economic development of the Bank’s member states...
 ABB's Masis branch officially reopens (PHOTOS)
The new premises of the branch are equipped with modern equipment necessary for high quality service and other banking services…
 Armenia Central Bank: We have foreign currency inflow, not outflow
The bank governor talked about unprecedented volumes…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos