WB on Armenia CB head's statement: Doing Business 2020 report contains no inaccuracies

The World Bank's Doing Business 2020 report contains no inaccuracies, Valentina Saltane, Senior Private Sector Development Specialist, told Voice of America commenting on the statement made by CB chair Artur Javadyan.
From our viewpoint there is no inaccuracy or mistake regarding Armenia, she said adding that this year they have just reviewed and changed the evaluation of investment protection index but did not add any new element.
By the way, Armenia’s neighbors Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan are in a better position, while Iran occupies the 127th position.
Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked to clarify the situation in this regard and Central Bank chair Artur Javadyan said that in the published report a technical mistake was found, and if the mistake is corrected, Armenia will take the 37th place.