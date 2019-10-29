OGP CEO Sanjay Pradhan on disclosure of real owners and investment climate

Armenia is viewed as a bright spot for democracy among the member countries of the Open Government Partnership, and the non-violent, velvet revolution in Armenia was truly an inspiration for everyone. This is what CEO of the Open Government Partnership Sanjay Pradhan stated in his speech at the workshop entitled “Transparency of Real Owners” held in Yerevan today.
According to him, the current aim of the Armenian government is to turn the democratic revolution into an economic revolution.
In this context, Sanjay Pradhan attached importance to the efforts aimed at disclosing real owners as a primary tool in the fight against corruption.
“The process of disclosing real owners helps increase citizens’ confidence in the government and contributes to the effective fight against corruption. This is a major process for business as well,” Sanjay Pradhan stressed and said the approach that the process of disclosing real owners may harm the investment climate is fanciful.
During the workshop, Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan and Executive Director of Open Ownership Tom Townshend signed a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding to provide technical assistance to ensure transparency of real owners.