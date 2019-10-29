News
Armenian high technological industry minister attending "Safe and Smart Cities" conference in Doha
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

From October 29 to November 1, at the invitation of the Minister of Transport and Communication of Qatar, Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan and his delegation are attending the “Safe and Smart Cities” conference in Doha.

 

This is a major event in the Middle East and has gathered ministers and high-ranking officials from 21 countries.

 

The conference featured the opening of QITCOM 2019, which is the largest expo in the Middle East and in which Armenia is represented with a separate pavilion for the first time this year.

 

Minister Hakob Arshakyan attended the opening ceremony of the expo along with the leaders in the foreign policy and ICT sectors, high-ranking officials of accredited diplomatic missions, experts and the directors of board of directors of communication and information technologies.

 

The Armenian pavilion was solemnly opened, and the minister hosted Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Tani of Qatar and President of Rwanda Pol Kagame. Arshakyan presented the Armenian pavilion and donated Volterman smart wallets made in Armenia.

 

During the conference, Minister Arshakyan also participated in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and a roundtable discussion devoted to cybersecurity.
This text available in   Հայերեն
