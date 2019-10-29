Russian, Armenian defense ministers attend groundbreaking ceremony for new military-sport school

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, army general Sergey Shoygu today attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the new military-sport school of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
A new complex in line with the best international standards, with modern technological solutions and with all the infrastructures required for organizing military-sport education will soon be erected in the nearly 46,000 square meter premises allocated for the military-sport school.
Construction works will be carried out with the technical support of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, through the application of the latest construction technologies and architectural solutions.