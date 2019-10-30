Artsakh President sends address to participants of “Determining the New Vision of Education” forum

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan sent Wednesday an address to the participants of the “Determining the New Vision of Education” educational forum, Artsakh President's press service reported.
The address runs as follows:
“Dear friends,
I cordially welcome all of you, the participants of the “Determining the New Vision of Education” educational forum.
The educational sphere solves not only today’s issues but predetermines the future of the country at large due to the peculiarities of the set tasks on educating and upbringing the younger generation. This is why the sphere has a special role and significance for our people and state.
The Armenian people and its Artsakh segment have always been distinguished by their intellectual potential. Our compatriots have had accomplishments in various fields of science, got fame not only in the Motherland but also beyond its boundaries. The identification, development and fulfillment of that potential demands coordinated work, close cooperation with Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, establishing and deepening practical ties with the educational-scientific institutions of different countries, as well as applying the advanced experience.
From this viewpoint holding academic conferences, seminars and discussions is important and demanded as it gives an opportunity to define the existing problems more deeply and widely, work out effective ways of solving them as well as keep constant communication at institutional and individual levels.
Once again I welcome you and wish active and effective work. Good luck and all the best to all of you”.