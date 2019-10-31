Armenia National Agrarian University hosts 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference

The National Agrarian University of Armenia today hosted the 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference, which gathered representatives of 22 countries and featured nearly 70 speeches and articles.
Digital agriculture, climate change, management of natural resources, production of highly valuable agricultural products and durable agricultural working style — these are the main topics of the Eurasian Food Security Conference.
In regard to the current serious challenges in the sphere of food security, Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Artak Kamalyan stated that the Ministry of Economy has adopted a policy on creating a maximally suitable environment for investments in the sector and developed dozens of actions to create modern agricultural infrastructures. “However, no decision will be fulfilled, if we don’t essentially improve the quality of agricultural education. In this sense, I express my greetings to the Rector of the Agrarian University and his team who have achieved great heights in the efforts aimed at improving the quality of agrarian education over the past year and a half.”