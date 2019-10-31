News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Armenia National Agrarian University hosts 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference
Armenia National Agrarian University hosts 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The National Agrarian University of Armenia today hosted the 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference, which gathered representatives of 22 countries and featured nearly 70 speeches and articles.

 

Digital agriculture, climate change, management of natural resources, production of highly valuable agricultural products and durable agricultural working style — these are the main topics of the Eurasian Food Security Conference.

 

In regard to the current serious challenges in the sphere of food security, Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Artak Kamalyan stated that the Ministry of Economy has adopted a policy on creating a maximally suitable environment for investments in the sector and developed dozens of actions to create modern agricultural infrastructures. “However, no decision will be fulfilled, if we don’t essentially improve the quality of agricultural education. In this sense, I express my greetings to the Rector of the Agrarian University and his team who have achieved great heights in the efforts aimed at improving the quality of agrarian education over the past year and a half.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy PM assures 500km roads will be asphalted this year
The government made a decision to allocate funds to the administrations of Ararat, Armavir, Lori, Aragatsotn, and Vayots Dzor Provinces for subsidy programs…
 Armenia government approves 2 loan programs worth 76.5mn euros
The national debt will make up 50.3% of GDP by the end of the year…
 Armenia government to allocate extra funding to border settlements within nanny institute introduction program
This is particularly regarding the mountainous, high mountainous, and border settlements’ beneficiaries…
 Armenia finance minister: Resources allocated to education should be sufficient to meet needs
The Soviet economy was a little different from the current economic model of Armenia…
 Education expenses in Armenia to increase by AMD 20 billion in 2020
This amount includes funds needed to maintain the apparatus - AMD 2.2 billion...
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 38 matters on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos