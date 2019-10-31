Armenia’s Vayots Dzor has new provincial governor

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia made a decision today to appoint Ararat Grigoryan as Governor of Vayots Dzor Province.
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Suren Papikyan, presented the decision to the government. The new governor, in turn, thanked for their trusting in him.
The Prime Minister congratulated the newly appointed governor and wished him success.
Early in October, then Vayots Dzor Governor Trdat Sargsyan submitted his resignation.
According to media reports, new governor Ararat Grigoryan has assumed the duties of attorney of governor’s assistant Harutyun Grigoryan, who was arrested on charges of beating Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan.
Trdat Sargsyan's name is linked to the September 17 incident in Yeghegnadzor, during which the governor's assistant beat the lieutenant colonel. Sargsyan denies his involvement in the incident and insists he was at home at the time.
Trdat Sargsyan, nevertheless, had announced that he would resign as Vayots Dzor Governor, stressing the importance of establishing political ethics and political responsibility in the new Armenia.