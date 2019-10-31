News
Smoke observed from Yerevan City Hall
Smoke observed from Yerevan City Hall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Residents of houses adjacent to the city hall of Yerevan noticed the smoke from the city hall building at noon. Rescuers arrived at the scene, however no fire recorded.

According to preliminary information, the smoke occurred as staff spilled oil on the stove at the dining room.

“Smoke was observed on the territory of the main building of the Yerevan Municipality about an hour ago. After the arrival of the Ministry of Emergencies, the problem was resolved,” Yerevan mayor spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook:

The incident did not affect the normal functioning of the city hall, which is currently operating normally, he added.
