Stray dogs gobble up 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo day after tragic incident involving kangaroos

Stray dogs gobbled up three mouflons in the Yerevan Zoon a day after the tragic incident when dogs ate three kangaroos.
According to the zoo's leadership, it was not possible to catch the dogs.
The leadership appealed to the appropriate authorities for the detection and disposal of dogs, as well as to the police to exclude the human factor.
Meanwhile, the version of the zoo's directorate is skeptical about numerous animal advocates and experts. There are a number of doubtful circumstances in the description of what happened. Thus, it is extremely strange that puppies participated in the “hunt”, the dogs went to the kangaroo paddock, although there was an aviary with goats, rams and deer on their way, and they were not scared off by the smell of wolves they passed by.