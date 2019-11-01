News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Stray dogs gobble up 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo day after tragic incident involving kangaroos
Stray dogs gobble up 3 mouflons in Yerevan Zoo day after tragic incident involving kangaroos
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Stray dogs gobbled up three mouflons in the Yerevan Zoon a day after the tragic incident when dogs ate three kangaroos.

According to the zoo's leadership, it was not possible to catch the dogs.

The leadership appealed to the appropriate authorities for the detection and disposal of dogs, as well as to the police to exclude the human factor.

Meanwhile, the version of the zoo's directorate is skeptical about numerous animal advocates and experts. There are a number of doubtful circumstances in the description of what happened. Thus, it is extremely strange that puppies participated in the “hunt”, the dogs went to the kangaroo paddock, although there was an aviary with goats, rams and deer on their way, and they were not scared off by the smell of wolves they passed by.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Anahit Farmanyan declared wanted by Armenia Special Investigation Service
She is the sister of former MP Samvel Farmanyan, an ex-member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia…
 Armenia parliament majority faction member's car damaged (PHOTOS)
I found my car in the morning in this condition…
 70 killed in Pakistan train blast
The explosion occurred as a result of a gas canister blast that passengers used to cook breakfast…
 Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan
The accident occurred on September 12…
 Brothers confess for stabbing young man, 18, in Yerevan
Measures have been taken to detect the crime tool…
Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl
The Arabkir police department has received a statement from the grandmother of the girl over a periodic temperature from August to October 11 of this year…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos