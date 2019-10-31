News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo
Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Stray dogs entered Yerevan Zoo last night and gobbled up three kangaroos, the zoo’s press service reported.

The zoo management turned to the center for the neutralization of stray dogs, they managed to catch three of them.

According to the source, the kangaroo males were donated by the Chisinau ZOO and delivered to Armenia in June last year. They were to combine with a group of females set to arrive in December from the Amsterdam Zoo for breeding.

This is the third such a similar case since 2011.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Wildlife monitoring shelter-shacks created in Armenia
They have internet access and limited electricity, which is provided by a solar system…
 Number of Yerevan Zoo animals grows in past 6 months (PHOTOS)
They are fed and raised in accordance with a special program…
 Bingo the white tiger dies at Yerevan Zoo
Veterinarians had used all possible resources to extend this animal’s life as much as possible…
 Biologists have photos and footage of black leopard spotted in Kenya
It is likely that black leopards have been living in Kenya all along...
 Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks in South Africa
“It now depends on the water levels whether these birds will pull through...
 First record of wintering Spur-winged Plovers in Armenia (PHOTOS)
For the first time in the history of observations, a pair of the Plovers was registered staying in the country during winter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos