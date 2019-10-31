Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on problems with repatriation

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenians can't return to Tell Abiad

Armenia diaspora commissioner: I had $900mn budget, I'm fighting for $1.5mn here

Unaoil employees confess to bribing government officials in Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, some other states

Armenian high-tech industry minister gives speech at expo in Doha

Newly appointed governor of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor: I don't know PM personally

Arayik Harutyunyan's ministry funding to increase by almost 13%

Number of people receiving “educational loans” in Armenia to increase

Armenia National Agrarian University hosts 4th Eurasian Food Security Conference

Almost AMD 7.4 billion to be allocated to Public TV and Radio Company of Armenia

Minister: 4 museums expected to be restored in Armenia in 2020

Armenia premiere: We will shake off from our feet those who will try not to let country move forward

Armenia deputy PM assures 500km roads will be asphalted this year

Karabakh Parliament rejects bill on making amendments to Constitution

Armenia government approves 2 loan programs worth 76.5mn euros

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister meets with US Department of State delegation

Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan

Armenian Engineering City model to be introduced in Ethiopia

Brothers confess for stabbing young man, 18, in Yerevan

Minsk hosts Interstate Bank Board meeting chaired by Javadyan

Apple announces record quarterly revenue

Armenia PM: We need to eradicate from state system those who preach ignorance

PM: Saying “boarding school student,” “orphanage student” in Armenia means reading sentence against person

Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl

Armenia government liquidates 4 boarding schools, 1 orphanage

Lawyer: Armenia needs legislative regulation against fans of aggressive driving

First results announced of Russia law enforcement’s fight against "thieves in law," Armenians among them

Russian Embassy accuses Western-funded NGOs, media for intention to undermine relations

Armenia government changes school funding formula

Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo

Bolton not going to voluntarily testify under Trump's impeachment proceedings

Official: It is necessary to provide highly-paid work to attract youth to Armenia

Armenia government to allocate extra funding to border settlements within nanny institute introduction program

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs criticizes Armenians in Russia for reluctance to learn Armenian

Official: Allocations to work with Diaspora in Armenia are only 0.04% of state budget

How many diaspora representatives "take step to Armenia" for 140mn drams?

Armenia Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case launched into wastewater pipe damage, Voghji river pollution

Ex-PM: It's time to change one of cornerstones of Armenia foreign policy

US ex-ambassador to UN on Armenian Genocide resolution: For too long, Turkey bullied America into silence

Armenia’s Vayots Dzor has new provincial governor

Japanese Justice Minister resigns amid scandal

Newspaper: Fines to be introduced in Armenia for not appearing at military exercises

Armenia finance minister: Resources allocated to education should be sufficient to meet needs

Education expenses in Armenia to increase by AMD 20 billion in 2020

Armenia PM: It is clear that there were monopolies in imports but there are in schools too, that’s problem

US Congress adopts resolution against Russia's inclusion in G7

Baghdadi raid video released

AMD 775 million to be allocated to Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

UK parliament approves idea of ​​holding snap elections on December 12

Armenia Cadaster Committee head dismissed

US House of Representatives’ Armenian Genocide resolution has become culmination of this process, PM Pashinyan says

US Senators urge passage of Armenian Genocide resolution in Senate

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Armenia MPs visit Upper Lars, study situation at vehicle queues

Arsen Babayan's visitation ban lifted

Political scientist: It will be more difficult to pass Armenian Genocide resolution at US Senate

World oil prices going up

Newspaper: Shadowy side Russia defense minister’s Armenia visit, agreement was breached

Newspaper: Andranik Kocharyan promises to bring Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan for questioning soon

Newspaper: After Buquicchio announcement, Armenia parliament majority faction holds urgent closed meeting

Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan

Armenian FM: People of Artsakh have right to control their destiny

Armenia 3rd President hands certificates to Andranik Margaryan School of Politics alumni

Armenia Central Electoral Commission to use funds to pay salaries and bonuses next year

Armenian state competition authority, French University in Armenia sign memorandum of cooperation

Public Council Chair: Armenian authorities are trying to appoint their person to CC

Khamenei: Lebanese, Iraqi peoples put forward reasonable demands

Washington, Beijing may have no time to complete work on interim trade deal in time

Saad al-Hariri ready to return to PM's post of new Lebanese government

Sergey Shoygu meets Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Environment Ministry rejects Lydian Armenia's application for water use

Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of new talks with Putin

Armenia 3rd President: I myself have nothing to be afraid of

Baku expresses protest to Washington regarding Artsakh FM's visit to US

PM’s chief of staff: Pashinyan has never been awarded at PM’s post

Armenia Deputy PM receives EU Ambassador

Armenia Investigative Committee head on security and investigation services' chiefs conversation

Artsakh Defense Ministry: We will give equivalent actions in case of continued provocations from Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM receives Fitch Ratings representatives

PM receives OGP CEO

Garo Paylan posts comment on US House of Representatives' recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia MOD meets with Charge d'Affaires of British Embassy

Armenian PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss opportunities for cooperation development

US House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution, Azerbaijani armed forces open fire at Tavush province, 30.10.2019 digest

Alexis Ohanian: Big news today out of DC - we got a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Israeli politicians urges to recognize Armenian Genocide after US House vote

Armenian MFA: We hope better solutions will be found in domestic political processes in Lebanon

Armenian SIS head speaks on fight against possible new wiretap

Finance Ministry: Number of judges in Armenia will not increase

Supreme Spiritual Synod welcomes US House of Representatives decision on Armenian Genocide recognition

Erdogan questions his visit to US after House adopts Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia Central Bank chairman to chair Interstate Bank board session in Minsk

168.am newspaper: Harut Sassounian on passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia Judicial Department: We consider it necessary to increase judges’ salaries

Most of Armenia Constitutional Court 2020 funds to be spent on salaries of judges, staff

Those who damaged Armenia female MP’s car are found

Armenian defense minister meets with new Head of EU Delegation

Emin Yeritsyan elected CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Vice-President

Armenian minister receives Charge d'Affaires of Swedish Embassy

Sassounian: No step going further in US House of Representatives Armenian Genocide resolution