Stray dogs gobble up 3 kangaroos in Yerevan Zoo

Stray dogs entered Yerevan Zoo last night and gobbled up three kangaroos, the zoo’s press service reported.
The zoo management turned to the center for the neutralization of stray dogs, they managed to catch three of them.
According to the source, the kangaroo males were donated by the Chisinau ZOO and delivered to Armenia in June last year. They were to combine with a group of females set to arrive in December from the Amsterdam Zoo for breeding.
This is the third such a similar case since 2011.